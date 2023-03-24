N. Korea’s Nuke Threats against S. Korea Intensify with Photo Release

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has intensified its nuclear threats against South Korea with the unveiling of tactical nuclear warheads loaded onto short-range ballistic and cruise missiles.Reports by the North’s state media on Tuesday covering regime leader Kim Jong-un's guidance of the country's nuclear weaponization projects were accompanied by photos of warheads estimated to be 40 to 50 centimeters in diameter.The depiction of warheads that appear suitable for 600-millimeter multiple rocket launchers in framed pictures in the background of the photos suggests that the North may have successfully miniaturized and standardized the payloads for KN-class short-range ballistic missiles.The South Korean military and intelligence authorities are reportedly in the process of analyzing the length and diameter of the warheads in the photos while attempting to discern whether they are real or prototypes.Some experts speculate that the unveiling may be a prelude to the North's seventh nuclear test, citing similar revelations in 2016 and in 2017 prior to the regime's fifth and sixth tests, respectively.