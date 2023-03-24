Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't Unveils New Policy Direction to Tackle Low Birthrate

Written: 2023-03-28 17:43:07Updated: 2023-03-28 17:47:16

Gov't Unveils New Policy Direction to Tackle Low Birthrate

Photo : YONHAP News

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration has laid out a "selection and concentration" strategy to address the country's record low birth rate and aging population.

Under the new policy direction unveiled Tuesday, the government will focus on five key areas of childcare, work-life balance, housing, child-rearing costs and health.

It believes the low birth rate is attributed to the social trend of people getting married late or not marrying at all as well as couples having fewer babies.

The average age of a first marriage has steadily climbed over the years reaching 33-point-four for men and 31 for women as of 2021.

The government critically assessed previous plans on the issue, pointing out that relevant policies so far were not realistic and failed to grasp the changing demands and needs, with one official recently noting that 280 trillion won spent over the past 15 years failed to buck the low birth rate trend.

A cooperative structure will also be strengthened among different agencies to promote policy efficiency. 

Experts have been calling for more bold policy measures to tackle the population crisis.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >