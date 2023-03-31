S. Korea Focusing on Violation of UNSC Resolution with N. Korea-Russia Arms Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Following a U.S. announcement that Russia is seeking an arms-for-food deal with North Korea, Seoul said it is focusing on the fact that such a deal is a violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.A foreign ministry official said on Friday that any arms trade with Pyongyang is prohibited under a UNSC resolution and that Seoul is maintaining close coordination with the U.S. on the issue of a possible weapons deal between the North and Russia.UNSC Resolution 2270 adopted in 2016 bans all weapons trade with North Korea, including light firearms.White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby earlier unveiled new information that Moscow is again actively pursuing an arms deal with North Korea, seeking to send a delegation to Pyongyang while offering food aid in exchange for munitions.In December, Washington said that Pyongyang sold weapons and ammunition to the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group, proceeding to disclose satellite images in January after the North refuted the claim.