Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Slams UNHRC Adoption of Resolution on Its Human Rights

Written: 2023-04-06 10:09:36Updated: 2023-04-06 10:33:10

N. Korea Slams UNHRC Adoption of Resolution on Its Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The adoption of a resolution by the United Nations Human Rights Council(UNHRC) on North Korea’s human rights conditions on Wednesday provoked a condemnation of "a document full of fraud" by the the country.

Han Tae-song, the North's permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland issued the criticism in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday.

Han reportedly said that his country strongly condemns and categorically rejects the UN resolution as an intolerable act of political provocation and hostility.

The North Korean diplomat said that the resolution is a most heavily politicized document of fraud perpetuating falsehoods and fabrications about what he claimed are nonexistent phenomena in the North, such as arbitrary detainment, social discrimination and abduction.

Han stressed that North Korea will never tolerate any hostile act of the U.S. and its followers encroaching upon the regime's sovereignty and dignity, while slamming South Korea as a “colonial servant” of the U.S. for co-sponsoring the draft resolution.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >