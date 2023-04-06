N. Korea Slams UNHRC Adoption of Resolution on Its Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The adoption of a resolution by the United Nations Human Rights Council(UNHRC) on North Korea’s human rights conditions on Wednesday provoked a condemnation of "a document full of fraud" by the the country.Han Tae-song, the North's permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland issued the criticism in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday.Han reportedly said that his country strongly condemns and categorically rejects the UN resolution as an intolerable act of political provocation and hostility.The North Korean diplomat said that the resolution is a most heavily politicized document of fraud perpetuating falsehoods and fabrications about what he claimed are nonexistent phenomena in the North, such as arbitrary detainment, social discrimination and abduction.Han stressed that North Korea will never tolerate any hostile act of the U.S. and its followers encroaching upon the regime's sovereignty and dignity, while slamming South Korea as a “colonial servant” of the U.S. for co-sponsoring the draft resolution.