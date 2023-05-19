Stamps Commemorating BTS’ 10th Anniversary Sell out in 3 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

Commemorative stamps marking the tenth anniversary of the debut of K-pop sensation BTS sold out after going on pre-sale online on Monday.According to the Korea Post on Tuesday, 12-thousand collections of ten stamps all sold out by 10 p.m. Monday, just three hours after they were put on sale at the agency's online postal service and mobile app.The agency said a total of 55-thousand packets containing the collection of ten stamps and a stamp book were sold as of 7 a.m. Tuesday out of a total of 150-thousand packets. The remainder will be put on sale until midnight Thursday.Online pre-sales for overseas customers will begin on June 1.Fans who failed to secure the stamps or packets through such sales can buy them at post offices across the country starting from June 13.The Korea Post said the tenth anniversary stamps depict images of the albums by BTS that show how hard the band worked to promote K-pop across the globe.