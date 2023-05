Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) revised down its outlook for the economy this year from its February forecast of one-point-six to one-point-four percent.The announcement on Thursday comes as the nation's exports, a key growth engine, remains stagnant due largely to sagging demand in the global chip market.In a resolution last month, the BOK's monetary policy board had hinted at the downward revision amid a global economic downturn and the impact of interest rate hikes.The one-point-four-percent outlook is lower than one-point-five percent put forth by the Asia Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund, Moody's and the Korea Development Institute.The central bank maintained its inflation forecast for the year at three-point-five percent, still above the targeted two percent.