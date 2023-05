Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean team of experts sent to Japan to review the plan to release contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant wrapped up its trip after technical discussions with Japanese officials on Thursday.Yoo Guk-hee, the head of the 21-member team, told reporters at Japan's foreign ministry on Thursday that he will explain the outcome of the inspection soon.Yoo said the team made several confirmations through the inspection and also requested additional data, which must be sent from Japan and analyzed before releasing the final conclusion of the comprehensive assessment.The team arrived in Japan on Sunday and carried out an on-site inspection of the plant on Tuesday and Wednesday before holding technical consultations the next day with officials from Japan's foreign and industry ministries, the Nuclear Regulation Authority and plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company.