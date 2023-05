Photo : KBS News

An Asiana Airlines plane door opened while in flight just before landing.According to industry sources, the cabin door on flight OZ8124 departing from Jeju International Airport at 11:49 a.m. on Friday opened suddenly as the plane was about to land at Daegu International Airport at 12:45 p.m., reportedly hitting the tarmac with the door open.Footage from the Airbus A321 aircraft shows passengers' hair buffeted by the incoming wind. While none of the 194 passengers were injured, some suffered breathing difficulties and were taken to the hospital upon landing, although no one passed out.Many on board were elementary and middle school field and track athletes from Jeju Island taking part in a sports competition in Ulsan.According to an Asiana Airlines official, police are questioning a passenger seated near the plane's emergency exit who confessed to touching the exit lever.