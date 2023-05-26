Bad Weather Forces Cancellation of Fleet Review by Defense Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup will not conduct a fleet review of a Seoul-led multinational naval drill involving a Japanese ship under the “Rising Sun” flag this week amid an unfavorable weather forecast.According to the defense ministry on Tuesday, the Proliferation Security Initiative's(PSI) Eastern Endeavor 23 exercise aimed at interdicting the maritime trafficking of weapons of mass destruction will be scaled down.Multinational maritime training involving ships from participating nations will be conducted informally in international waters off the Korean Peninsula.South Korea's Wang Geon destroyer, the U.S.' Milius destroyer, Japan's Hamagiri destroyer and Australia's Anzac destroyer are set to inspect telecommunications networks in international waters south of Busan starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.The vessels will then move to international waters south of Jeju Island to carry out computer-simulated maritime interdiction training early Wednesday, before returning to their respective countries.The South Korean Navy and Coast Guard alone will conduct an embarkation inspection drill with the Wang Geon destroyer and a Coast Guard vessel.Earlier, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force warship arrived at the Busan Port with the “Rising Sun” ensign hoisted, provoking protests over the flag’s usage given its association to Japan’s imperialistic history.