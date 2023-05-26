PPP to Seek Parliamentary Inspection of NEC's Nepotism Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) is likely to propose to the opposition camp that they conduct a parliamentary inspection on allegations of nepotism by numerous incumbent and former executives of the National Election Commission(NEC).An official of the PPP leadership told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday that the party leadership will make an official request to the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) at an early date.In order for a parliamentary inspection to take place, the DP must accept the request given that it holds the majority in the National Assembly.The PPP has been ramping up its offensive against the NEC and has even demanded the resignation of NEC chief, Rho Tae-ak. The DP, on its part, has denounced the PPP’s moves as attempts to carry out what it termed as “taming” of the election watchdog with ten months left until the general elections.A request for a parliamentary inspection can be submitted with consent from more than a quarter of lawmakers. However, for the probe to actually take place, a plan for the effort must be approved by a majority amid the participation of more than half of the assembly’s lawmakers present at a plenary session.As a result, the DP’s 167-member strength in the 300-seat chamber is crucial for the inspection to be realized.