Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

N. Korea Releases Images from Failed Rocket Launch

Written: 2023-06-01 10:33:48Updated: 2023-06-01 15:14:15

N. Korea Releases Images from Failed Rocket Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has released images from its failed launch on Wednesday of a space launch vehicle purportedly carrying a military spy satellite.

The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) released photos on Thursday showing the Chollima-1 rocket lifting off from a launch pad in the Tongchang-ri area of North Pyongan Province presumed to be a new facility some three kilometers away from the Sohae Satellite Launching Station.

The thicker payload system in comparison to the rest of the body suggests that the rocket was carrying a satellite instead of a warhead, while at least two streams of flames indicate that multiple engines had been clustered.

The release of photos from a failed launch is considered rare for Pyongyang, with the latest attempt ending prematurely as the rocket fell into the Yellow Sea after the first-stage separation due to a failure in the second-stage engine system.

Insiders speculate the regime chose to promptly acknowledge the failure and release the images to show that the rocket was clearly not carrying a warhead nor a weapons system.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >