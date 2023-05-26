Foreign Ministry Hopes China Will Work with S. Korea to Advance Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has expressed hope that China will work with South Korea in advancing their bilateral ties.The ministry’s spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, told reporters on Thursday that the government believes it’s important to advance healthy and mature Seoul-Beijing ties based on mutual respect, reciprocity and common interests.His remarks came a day after China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press briefing that South Korea-China relations are facing a challenge and the responsibility for it does not lie with China.Mao’s comments came after being asked on what stance China relayed to South Korea during a meeting held last Monday between director-level officials of their foreign ministries.In Seoul, an official of the foreign ministry had said the meeting saw extensive and sincere discussions on matters of mutual interest.On whether the two nations have plans for high-level exchanges, the official said no substantial plans have been set while adding that Seoul and Beijing share the view that it is crucial to engage in exchanges and communication.