S. Korea Consulting with Related Countries on Imposing Further Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it is consulting with relevant countries on slapping additional sanctions on North Korea following its launch of a rocket on Wednesday.An official at the foreign ministry in Seoul told reporters on Thursday that the government believes there is a need for a stern and unified response from the UN Security Council(UNSC) on the North’s repeated violations of council resolutions.Seoul apparently believes that efforts will be made soon to impose further sanctions on the North.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told reporters that the North’s latest launch, regardless of its success or failure, is a grave violation of UNSC resolutions and a serious provocation that threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.He said Seoul regrets that Pyongyang is threatening to carry out another launch in coming days despite the international community’s concerns and warnings and called on the reclusive state to observe its international duties and scrap plans for another launch.