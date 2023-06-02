Yoon Expresses Condolences over Deadly Train Accident in India

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his condolences to the victims and their families of a deadly train accident in India.Yoon wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday that he is deeply grieved and saddened by the tragic train accident in Balasore in east India, adding that on behalf of South Korea, he would like to express heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families and wish for a rapid recovery.Other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Joe Biden, also expressed their condolences on Saturday over one of India’s worst train accidents.More than 280 people were reportedly killed and nearly one-thousand were injured in the deadly train crash in the Indian state of Odisha on Friday afternoon after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another train before crashing into a freight train parked nearby.Local media outlets said that a preliminary report indicated the accident was the result of a signal failure.The South Korean Embassy in India said that there were no foreign casualties, including Koreans.