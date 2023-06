Photo : YONHAP News

Former law enforcement officials in the Philippines have been handed life sentences for the abduction and murder of a Korean businessman in 2016.A court in the Philippine city of Angeles on Tuesday sentenced former police officer of the Anti-Illegal Drug Group Ricky Sta. Isabel and former National Bureau of Investigation agent Jerry Omlang to life in prison.Isabel's superior, Rafael Dumlao, however, was acquitted.The three have been on trial on charges of hostage-taking and carjacking in the kidnapping and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.Jee and his housekeeper were abducted by police at his home in Angeles on October 18, 2016. He was strangled to death in the parking lot of the Philippine National Police Anti-Illegal Drug Group.