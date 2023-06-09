Pyongyang Slams IMO Resolution against North Korean Missile Tests

Photo : KBS News

North Korea said on Thursday that it will never accept a resolution by the UN’s International Maritime Organization(IMO) against the regime’s missile tests.A spokesperson for the regime's maritime administration issued a statement saying that the North denounces and rejects what it called an “unfair and illegal” resolution against the country while demanding that its stance be reflected in the IMO’s official documents.The IMO adopted the resolution last Wednesday, its first against North Korea’s missile tests, hours after Pyongyang’s botched military spy satellite launch, stressing that such missile tests pose a serious threat to seafarers and international shipping.The North Korean official argued that in the case of a satellite launch, its navigation warnings are delivered directly through the Worldwide Navigational Warning Service and the regime is therefore not obligated to issue an advance notice to the UN agency.Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, also criticized the IMO resolution earlier, calling the agency “politicized” and indicating that the North will continue to withhold notices of a satellite launch.