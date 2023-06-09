KBS Chief Offers to Resign if Top Office Retracts Fee Collection Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The president of the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) has urged the government to scrap its plan to remove the broadcaster's television license fee charges from electricity bills.During a press conference at KBS on Thursday, KBS President CEO Kim Eui-cheol said that he will step down if the Yoon Suk Yeol administration finds him problematic.Calling on the presidential office to immediately retract the plan to collect fees separately, Kim pledged to resign as soon as the withdrawal is made.The top office earlier recommended that relevant ministries revise laws and take measures to terminate the collection of the license fees by the Korea Electric Power Corporation on behalf of the broadcaster through electricity bills, citing its survey that found strong public support for such a change.Expressing concerns that the government’s move will disrupt the public broadcaster’s financing and cause a serious crisis that can prevent the broadcaster from fulfilling its public duty, the KBS chief said that stopping the move is the most important task for him as its head.Kim also requested a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss the matter and proposed that a panel comprising KBS, the industry ministry and the Korea Communications Commission jointly discuss how to collect TV license fees.