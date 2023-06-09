Politics US Senate Korea Caucus Chair Meets with S. Korean Ambassador

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff met with Seoul's ambassador to the U.S., Cho Hyun-dong, to mark the launch of the Senate Korea Caucus.



Meeting with Cho on Thursday, the senator from Georgia commemorated his election as chair of the group by vowing to maintain close relations with South Korean leaders.



Also mentioning investment in an electric vehicle battery cell plant by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution, Ossoff said his goal is to make Georgia a global hub of energy manufacturing, with South Korea a key partner in that pursuit.



The U.S. embassy in Seoul also thanked the senator for his leadership in getting the Korea Caucus off the ground and pledged to continue close ties to build a stronger alliance.



​Senators Ossoff, Dan Sullivan, Brian Schatz and Todd Young announced the launch of the caucus on Tuesday, saying the bipartisan group aims to advance bilateral relations and the alliance.