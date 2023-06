Photo : YONHAP News

Both gasoline and diesel prices fell this week.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gas sold at pumps nationwide fell ten-point-one won to one-thousand-588-point-nine won per liter in the first week of June, marking a decline for the sixth straight week.The price of diesel dropped 15-point-two won this week to reach one-thousand-406-point-one won per liter, marking the seventh week of a downward trend.Global oil prices slightly rose, following the announcement of a production cut by OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia, and the OECD raising its global economic growth forecast for 2023.South Korea's benchmark Dubai crude rose one-point-eight dollars per barrel this week to reach 75-point-five dollars.