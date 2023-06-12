Japan Begins Test Run of Fukushima Water Release Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

The Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) has started a test run of facilities to be used in the release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.According to Fukushima Television, the plant operator began the trial run to check for problems in the water release process at 8:40 a.m. on Monday.Over the next two weeks, authorities are expected to ensure that a mix of freshwater and seawater is being released as planned and that an emergency brake is working properly.TEPCO has built an undersea tunnel to release the radioactive water into the ocean one kilometer away from the plant.The company said it plans to eliminate most of the radioactive substances through the Advanced Liquid Processing System(ALPS), after which a dilution with seawater will lower the tritium to acceptable levels.The release date will likely be decided after the International Atomic Energy Agency publishes its final report on the discharge.