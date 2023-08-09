Yoon to Work Around-the-Clock in Preparation for Typhoon Khanun

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will spend his first official day back at work after a weeklong summer vacation on around-the-clock preparations for the approaching Typhoon Khanun.A presidential official told Yonhap News Agency that the emergency duty comes as the powerful storm is now forecast to pass directly over the capital region after landing on the Korean Peninsula early Thursday.After presiding over an emergency meeting in the underground bunker at his office the previous day to check in on Khanun, Yoon will be briefed on its movement and readiness from the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.While ensuring that the central government works closely with affected local governments and fire authorities to minimize damage, the president is also expected to call for government support for the safe completion of the ongoing World Scout Jamboree.The participants of the Jamboree event were relocated from the campgrounds in Saemangeum to eight different cities and provinces amid typhoon-related concerns and are scheduled to participate in a range of activities organized by respective local governments.