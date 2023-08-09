Typhoon Khanun to Make Landfall on Southern Coast Thurs. Morning

Photo : Korea Meteorological Administration

Typhoon Khanun is expected to make landfall on the country’s southern coast on Thursday and move north to central inland areas.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said that the tropical storm, which is currently southwest of Japan’s Kyushu, will keep moving north and reach waters off South Korea’s southern coast early Thursday morning.After making landfall, the typhoon is forecast to move up the country to the inland areas of the central region before continuing up to North Korea early Friday morning.As Khanun moves closer to the Korean Peninsula, the nation is likely to fall under its influence from Wednesday, beginning with Jeju Island and the southern coast.Strong winds of 40 meters per second are forecast for southern coastal areas in the Gyeongsang and Jeolla provinces, while winds of 25 to 35 meters per second are expected to hit eastern parts of Gangwon Province and the inland areas of the Gyeongsang provinces as well as the broader Jeolla and Jeju provinces.The KMA said that eastern parts of the nation are expected to see torrential rains when the typhoon passes through the nation, with up to over 600 millimeters of rain forecast for eastern Gangwon Province and over 400 millimeters for Gyeongsang Province.Torrential rains of 100 millimeters per hour are expected to hit parts of eastern Gangwon Province.Other regions and the capital area are expected to have 100 to 200 millimeters, while up to over 300 millimeters are forecast for parts of Jeolla Province.The KMA said that the typhoon, with a current atmospheric pressure of 970 hectopascals at its center and a maximum wind speed of 35 meters per second, is expected to remain “strong” or more when it reaches the country’s southern coast.