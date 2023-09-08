Menu Content

KBS Board Approves Dismissal of President/CEO Kim Eui-cheol

Written: 2023-09-12 12:20:15

KBS Board Approves Dismissal of President/CEO Kim Eui-cheol

Photo : YONHAP News

The board of directors at Korea Broadcasting System(KBS) has approved a motion to dismiss KBS President and CEO Kim Eui-cheol.

According to a source close to the board on Tuesday, six out of eleven members voted to support the motion during an interim meeting, while the remaining five boycotted the vote, calling the motion unjust.

Board members aligned with the ruling party submitted the dismissal motion on August 28, before it moved forward to a vote at a regular board meeting two days later.

Kim's dismissal was sought over several factors, including the financial deterioration of the organization due to a large deficit, a loss of leadership amid employee calls for resignation, a loss of public trust due to unfair and biased programming, and negligence of duty over the separation of KBS license fees from electricity bills.

While the board had given Kim an opportunity to defend himself in person, he opted to express his position via a written statement.

Following news of the motion's passage, Kim issued a statement in which he pledged to take legal action in protest.

Kim's dismissal is set to be finalized upon President Yoon Suk Yeol's authorization.
