‘Faker’ Leads S. Korea’s T1 Team to League of Legends Championship

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean e-sports team T1 won the League of Legends World Championships on Sunday, beating China’s Weibo side 3-0 in the final. Led by the iconic “Faker,” the win secured the team’s first title in seven years and their fourth overall.Max Lee with this report.Report: South Korea’s T1 e-sports team led by “Faker,” real name Lee Sang-hyeok, defeated China’s Weibo Gaming three-zero in the 2023 League of Legends World Championships final held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Sunday.T1 completely dominated the Chinese side in what was an underwhelming final to secure the team’s first win in seven years and a fourth overall title for Lee, but the victory meant more than just another trophy; it meant reaching a new level as a player.[Sound bite: T1 member “Faker” Lee Sang-hyeok (Korean-English)]"With these world championships, I was personally curious what level of performance I would achieve if I focused more on the process without worrying about winning or losing. I was able to learn a lot through this championship and I feel very grateful to be a part of it, and I think my performance improved greatly by concentrating solely on the match."“Faker” coasted to victory with teammates “Zeus” Choi Woo-je, “Oner” Mun Hyeon-jun, “Gumayusi” Lee Min-hyeong and “Keria” Ryu Min-seok, with T1 making all the right moves at the right time to finish Weibo with fairly easy victories in each of the three matches.For Lee’s teammates, Sunday’s win was their first career world title in the game, but they are hoping it is not the last, as "Faker" looks to continue the sides success.[Sound bite: T1 member “Faker” Lee Sang-hyeok (Korean-English)]"My most important goal is to continue to learn and grow, and I will show my fans that I continue to grow during my professional career, and if the fans are happy or get a lot of inspiration because of that, that would be great."The 2024 League of Legends World Championships will take place in London, United Kingdom at the iconic O2 Arena.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.