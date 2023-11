Photo : YONHAP News

The launch of South Korea’s first home developed military reconnaissance satellite has been delayed by two days to Saturday due to inclement weather.According to the defense ministry on Tuesday, the launch, which was set to take place at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in the U.S. state of California on Thursday, was delayed due to local weather conditions.The new launch date could again be adjusted if variables arise.The satellite will launch using the Falcon 9 rocket of the U.S. aerospace manufacturer SpaceX.The launch is part of the military’s “425 Project” which aims to secure a military recon satellite to gather all-weather imagery intelligence on the Korean Peninsula and surrounding regions.