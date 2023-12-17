Sunday is Coldest Day This Winter with Heavy Snow for Chungcheong, Jeolla

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation saw the lowest temperatures so far this winter on Sunday morning, with the mercury plunging to minus 12-point-four degrees Celsius in Seoul.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), on Sunday, Mount Hyangrobong in Goseong, Gangwon Province, was the coldest in the country, with morning lows of minus 24-point-two degrees.Cheorwon in Gangwon also recorded minus 24 degrees, and Paju in Gyeonggi Province saw minus 15-point-two degrees. Many other regions recorded subzero temperatures, with the wind chill factor further pulling down the temperatures by four to five degrees.Cold wave advisories and warnings are in place for most parts of the nation.The freezing weather is forecast to continue into Monday as morning lows are expected to range from minus 18 to minus three degrees, including minus eleven for Seoul.South Chungcheong and Jeolla Provinces received heavy snowfall, with over 20 centimeters of snow recorded for Sunchang in South Jeolla Province and over 16 centimeters for Yesan in South Chungcheong as of 9 a.m. Sunday.The western coastal areas of South Jeolla Province are forecast to see more snow of over ten centimeters until Monday morning, with two to seven centimeters expected for the southern coastal areas in South Chungcheong Province and one to three centimeters for Sejong, the inland areas of northern South Chungcheong, South Jeolla and Jeju Island.