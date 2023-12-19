Yoon: N. Korea Will Come to Realize Provocations Render Suffering

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that North Korea will come to realize that its provocations will render greater suffering after the regime conducted back-to-back short-range and intercontinental ballistic missile firings this week.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said the North’s missile activities pose grave and serious challenges to security on the Korean Peninsula and around the world.The president said that South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have commenced real-time sharing of warning data on the North’s missiles in accordance with the agreement reached by their leaders in Phnom Penh last year.Referring to last week's Seoul-Washington nuclear consultative group session in Washington, Yoon also highlighted the approaching establishment of the allies' integrated extended deterrence for a strong nuclear-based alliance.The president added that his administration will ensure that the South Korean people can go about their daily lives without concern for Pyongyang’s threats.