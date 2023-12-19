S. Korea, US, Japan to Commence Sharing of Missile Warning Data

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan are set to begin operating a real-time sharing system for North Korean missile warning data, a day after the North launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.Seoul’s defense ministry announced that the three nations will activate the system on Tuesday, adding that the operational capability for the warning system has been verified through a recent preliminary inspection.The data will comprise three types of information: launch point, flight trajectory and predicted impact point. The sides won't share advance information such as signs of a launch or detection systems.The measure, which was agreed upon at a trilateral defense ministers’ meeting in November, is aimed at detecting North Korean missile launches in real time to ensure the safety of the public.The ministry said the three nations have also made significant progress to improve trilateral training over the last year that it will be regularized from next year through a new multi-year program plan.The training will include maritime interdiction and anti-piracy exercises, maritime missile defense and anti-submarine warfare drills, disaster response and humanitarian assistance training.The ministry said that security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan has expanded to an unprecedented depth, scale, and scope, and efforts to strengthen trilateral cooperation will continue to ensure peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region.