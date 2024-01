Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s state media said on Thursday the country test-fired a new strategic "Pulhwasal-3-31" cruise missile the previous day.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said that the Missile General Bureau carried out the first test launch of the new strategic cruise missile under development.The KCNA said that the missile launch did not pose any threat to neighboring countries and has nothing to do with regional security.The report added that the test-fire is a step in the process of constantly updating the North’s weapon system and a regular and obligatory activity of the Missile General Bureau and its affiliated defense science institutes.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday that North Korea launched several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea at around 7 a.m.