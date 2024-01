Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs criticized North Korea for wasting finances on weapons development and military provocations instead of improving public livelihoods.Unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam issued the rebuke on Monday when asked about the North's claimed test-firing of a submarine-launched cruise missile the previous day.Referring to Pyongyang's recently-announced regional development policy to modernize 20 regional plants annually over the next decade, the spokesperson said such a policy will remain an empty promise so long as the regime continues its arms development.The spokesperson then urged Pyongyang to suspend its path of provocation and isolation, and to choose the path of fundamental improvements to the difficulties facing the North Korean people.