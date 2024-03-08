Police Summons Ex-Doctors Association Chief amid Trainee Doctors' Resignations

Photo : YONHAP News

A former head of the nation's main doctors group, the Korean Medical Association(KMA), appeared for police questioning on suspicion of instigating trainee doctors' ongoing collective action.Prior to questioning by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Saturday, former KMA President Roh Hwan-kyu said that he had only lamented over the situation on social media.Roh said that he had not had any contact with the Korean Intern Resident Association as the nation's resident doctors collectively resigned and walked off the job in protest of the government's plan to boost the supply of doctors in the nation.Roh slammed the government for accusing current and former KMA executives, including himself, of instigating the trainee doctors' move, saying that the current situation can only happen in nations under dictatorship.He added that so many doctors in the country have expressed strong opposition to the government's planned medical school quota expansion because of their sense of duty to prevent the nation's medical system from collapsing.Roh is the second among five current and former KMA officials to appear for police questioning after Joo Su-ho, head of media relations at the KMA's emergency steering committee.