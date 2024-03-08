Search Continues for 5 Missing Crew Members of Capsized Fishing Boat

Photo : YONHAP News

Rescue workers on Monday are continuing the search for five missing crew members of a fishing boat that capsized off the southern coastal city of Tongyeong on Saturday, killing four.According to the regional Coast Guard, rescue workers conducted an overnight search of the area of the accident but failed to find the missing crew members of the ill-fated boat that had nine people on board.The coast guard towed the 20-ton vessel to safe waters near Yokji Island on Sunday morning and erected it with a crane overnight.The coast guard said it will be able to begin a search inside the vessel on Monday morning once the water has drained from the ship, adding it also plans to conduct a search of an extended area of the ocean surrounding the site of the accident.According to the Coast Guard, two South Koreans and seven Indonesians were aboard the vessel when it overturned in waters 68 kilometers south of Tongyeong’s Yokji Island at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.The South Korean captain of the fishing boat and three Indonesians were found unconscious and rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead, while five others — one South Korean and four Indonesians — are unaccounted for.