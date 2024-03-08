Trainee Doctors, Medical Students, Professors File Administrative Suit against Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

Representatives of trainee doctors, medical students and medical professors’ groups have filed an administrative suit against the government over its plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.In a press release on Tuesday, a legal representative of the plaintiffs said that an administrative lawsuit was filed against health minister Cho Kyoo-hong and education minister Lee Ju-ho in addition to an injunction against the quota hike .The lawyer also said that trainee doctors, medical students and professors have proposed holding a nationally televised public debate with the two ministers, aired by three main terrestrial broadcasters.In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim that it was unfair for the education ministry to change the admissions plan for medical schools just five months before early admissions.They also accused the health minister of violating the law by deciding on the quota hike and notifying the education ministry, noting that the education minister is the one with the legal authority to decide on admissions quotas, although he may consult the health ministry.Last Tuesday, 33 representatives of the Medical Professors Association of Korea filed an administrative lawsuit against the government to block the quota increase.