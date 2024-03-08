Gov't Urges Medical Professors, Students to Join Reform Efforts to Normalize Medical System

Photo : YONHAP News

The government called on medical school professors and students threatening collective action in protest of the admissions quota hike to join efforts to normalize the nation's medical service system through reforms.Convening a meeting Thursday morning, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said the reforms are aimed at increasing medical personnel and reinforcing essential medicine outside the capital area.Stressing that the government’s four key reform tasks were drawn up after 28 rounds of discussions between the government and the Korean Medical Association(KMA), interior minister Lee Sang-min said they are also meant to support the students and professors.The minister said latest survey results this week showed 89 percent of the public saw the need for the quota expansion, adding many people have expressed agreement and support for the reforms.With trainee doctors' collective action entering its fourth week, the Headquarters said the government has not engaged in negotiations on the quota plan with any of the involved professions, including lawyers, accountants, pharmacists and nurses.