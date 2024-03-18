JCS: N. Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Monday that North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.The JCS said that it detected what appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles launched from the area of Sangwon in North Hwanghae Province at 7:44 a.m. toward the East Sea.The JCS said that the military has strengthened monitoring and vigilance in preparation for additional launches, while sharing information on the launch with the United States and Japan.The military is analyzing the details of the launch of the missiles, including the range, altitude and speed.The launch comes about a month after the North fired a new surface-to-sea cruise missile, the Padasuri-6, from waters northeast of the eastern coastal city of Wonsan toward the East Sea.It marks the North's second ballistic missile launch of the year since its first on January 14.The latest provocation comes after South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise.