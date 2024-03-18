Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

JCS: N. Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles toward East Sea

Written: 2024-03-18 08:16:15Updated: 2024-03-18 10:11:05

JCS: N. Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Monday that North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.

The JCS said that it detected what appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles launched from the area of Sangwon in North Hwanghae Province at 7:44 a.m. toward the East Sea.

The JCS said that the military has strengthened monitoring and vigilance in preparation for additional launches, while sharing information on the launch with the United States and Japan.  

The military is analyzing the details of the launch of the missiles, including the range, altitude and speed. 

The launch comes about a month after the North fired a new surface-to-sea cruise missile, the Padasuri-6, from waters northeast of the eastern coastal city of Wonsan toward the East Sea. 

It marks the North's second ballistic missile launch of the year since its first on January 14.

The latest provocation comes after South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >