PPP Pledges Nat'l Assembly Relocation as DP Promises Basic Income, Free College Education

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With just two weeks remaining until the April 10 general elections, the ruling and main party opposition leaders have introduced bold pledges. The ruling People Power Party(PPP) said it will relocate the nation's parliament to Sejong City while the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) promised what it called a "birth basic income" and free state college tuition.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The ruling People Power Party’s(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon said his party will relocate the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, to Sejong City, some 120 kilometers south of the capital.[Sound bite: People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon (Korean-English)]“By completely relocating the National Assembly to Sejong City, the era of Yeouido politics will be put to an end. The National Assembly building will be returned to the people as a new landmark of Seoul and development regulations will be eased for Yeouido and its vicinity.”During a news conference Wednesday, Han pushed the relocation as a way to resolve administrative inefficiency and promote balanced national development.Known as the de facto administrative capital of the nation, Sejong City already houses a government complex while many government offices remain in the Seoul capital region.Meanwhile, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung introduced a basic income plan during his visit to the swing province of North Chungcheong.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung (Korean-English)]“Our economic power and national capacity are sufficient to guarantee the basic [quality] of life for our people. We must move on from passive welfare policies, which only save those already marginalized, to active welfare, which prevents people from being marginalized.”Under the so-called “birth basic income” plan, the current state child subsidy of one hundred thousand won, or around 74 dollars, a month paid until the age of eight will double and it will be offered until the child turns 18.Lee also promised to make national universities and two-year colleges tuition-free, saying the move will guarantee people’s right to an education.The bold promises came as the ruling and opposition parties are going all out as just two weeks remain until the April 10 general elections.As the official campaign period is set to begin Thursday for 13 days, some voters have already cast their ballots this Wednesday as absentee voting began for South Koreans residing overseas.Ballots will be cast at 220 polling stations in 115 countries around the world for six days.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.