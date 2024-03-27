Parties Kick off Campaigns for April General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The 13-day official campaign period for the April 10 general elections kicked off at midnight on Thursday.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon and officials of the party’s election committee began campaigning at Garak Market in Seoul’s eastern district of Songpa when the clock struck midnight. Han met with merchants at the market, appealing for their support for the party.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung started off campaigning at 7 a.m. in Gyeyang B district in Incheon, where he is seeking to retain his parliamentary seat. Lee and the DP’s election committee will continue the party's campaign at Seoul's Yongsan Station at 10 a.m.The minor opposition Green Justice Party began campaigning at the site of the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon at midnight.The New Future Party led by former Prime minister Lee Nak-yon and the New Reform Party formed by former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok started off their campaigns at Garak Market and a fire station in the Yeongdeungpo district, respectively.The Rebuilding Korea Party, led by former justice minister Cho Kuk, will begin its official campaign at Centum City Station in the southern port city of Busan.