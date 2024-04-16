Yoon Promises to be 'Humble and Flexible' after Election Defeat

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol said that he humbly accepts the public sentiment made clear in last week’s general elections. During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Yoon promised that he will work to improve communication with the people, acknowledging the public’s discontent with his administration, which handed the opposition another landslide victory in the general elections.Kim Bum-soo has wrapped up the president’s message.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol said that he humbly accepts the public sentiment expressed in the parliamentary elections.During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Yoon addressed the ruling party's crushing defeat in last week's general elections, promising to be “humble and flexible” with the people.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"We must all humbly accept the public sentiment revealed in the general elections. I will be the first to communicate more with the public and carefully listen to them with a humble and flexible attitude. In the two years since taking office, we have only focused on the people and the interest of the nation but we fell short of the expectations of the public. We correctly set the direction for state affairs and did our best to undertake policies but that was insufficient in affecting changes tangible to the public."Yoon's headstrong leadership style has been the main target of the opposition's criticism.During the Cabinet meeting, the president said that his government was headed in the right direction but failed to carefully attend to the needs of the public while resolving the problems faced by the nation.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"I think we fell short of attending to the details while pursuing big picture policies for the public. We should have paid closer attention to the difficulties in the lives of the working class… We used all our budgets and policy efforts to stabilize prices. However, we fell short of improving the day-to-day struggles of the working class… There were many details that we missed while focusing on ensuring fiscal health and removing excessive budget redundancies for future generations."Last week's general elections were regarded as a mid-term referendum on the Yoon administration.The ruling camp only earned a total of 108 seats in the 300-member assembly, giving the pan-opposition block well over 180 seats, enough to fast track bills without the People Power Party's support.Facing another opposition-dominated National Assembly in his remaining three years in office, the president reaffirmed his commitment to his signature reform campaigns in the three areas of labor, education and pensions, as well as the medical reform measures that led to the prolonged feud with the nation’s doctors.Yoon said that the administration will boost communication with the National Assembly to get essential tasks done.The presidential office is currently working on finding a new prime minister, presidential chief of staff and other key aides as incumbent officials tendered their resignations shortly after the election results were announced.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.