Pres. Yoon Issues Apology to People over Ruling Camp's Defeat in General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol apologized on Tuesday for failing to grasp and uphold the people’s wishes with regard to the ruling camp’s crushing defeat in last week’s general elections.An official at the presidential office told reporters that, though it was not released as part of his official speech, Yoon issued the apology during the first Cabinet meeting held since the elections as he stressed the need to humbly accept the public sentiment which became apparent in the elections.The president said he was at fault and will engage in further communication from now on as he assessed that with the elections, the people were essentially urging him to communicate more.Vowing to do whatever it takes for the people, Yoon also promised to work more closely with the National Assembly as he said budgets and bills necessary to stabilize people’s livelihood must be explained thoroughly to parliament and require more communication.A top office said it will leave all doors open for a meeting between the president and main opposition Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung.The official was quick to add, however, that there is a need to consider the appropriate date and method of such a meeting as the 22nd National Assembly is set to launch at the end of next month.