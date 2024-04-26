Medical School Admissions Quota for 2025 Likely to Increase over 1,500

Photo : YONHAP News

The medical school admissions quota for the 2025 academic year is likely to increase by over 15-hundred.According to universities and educational circles on Sunday, 15 out of 32 universities whose admissions seats increased by a total of two-thousand for next year have decided their admissions.Among national universities, Kyungpook National University, Gyeongsang National University and Jeju National University have decided to accept 155, 138, and 70, respectively, next year, up 45, 62, and 30 each, which are just half of the increased quota allocated to them.Private universities, such as Inje University and Dong-A University, however, plan to go ahead with the increased quota, with other private universities likely to follow suit.The national universities of Chungnam, Chungbuk and Gangwon, which have yet to decide their admissions for 2025, will reportedly make their decisions this week.The government allocated the additional two-thousand admission seats to 32 universities on March 20, but allowed universities on April 19 to adjust their quotas on their own within a range of 50 to 100 percent of the increased quota allocated to them.