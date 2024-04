Photo : YONHAP News

Angolan President Joao Lourenco will visit South Korea on Sunday for a three-day official trip to hold a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol.The presidential office said on Saturday that Yoon will hold summit talks with the Angolan president on Tuesday at the Yongsan office.Yoon's office said the two leaders will discuss ways to enhance substantial bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, shipbuilding and energy.The planned summit is the first of its kind.