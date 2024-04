Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader and acting chairman Yun Jae-ok has nominated the party’s senior adviser Hwang Woo-yea as the new head of the party’s emergency steering committee.The floor leader announced the nomination on Monday morning after a closed meeting of the party’s lawmakers-elect at the National Assembly.Yun said that Hwang is a person who is able to manage the party’s national convention fairly and knows the party and politics well, adding he is a five-term lawmaker and a former party chair.Yun said that he proposed the post to Hwang on Friday and that Hwang accepted the offer, adding his appointment will be completed with the approval of the party’s national committee session.The nomination comes 19 days after the party suffered a crushing defeat in the parliamentary elections and 18 days after former interim leader Han Dong-hoon resigned to take responsibility for the party’s loss.