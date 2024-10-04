Menu Content

US Urges N. Korea to Stop Increasing Tensions

Written: 2024-10-16 10:02:52Updated: 2024-10-16 14:43:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has urged North Korea to stop taking actions that could increase the risk of conflict on the Korean Peninsula, after Tuesday’s news that Pyongyang blew up sections of the roads that connected both Koreas.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller made the remarks during a press briefing Tuesday when asked to comment on the demolition of the roads.

Miller said the U.S. is monitoring the situation in North Korea in close coordination with its ally South Korea and is urging the North to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

North Korea blew up the northern sections of the two inter-Korean roads on Tuesday in an apparent attempt to sever all ties with South Korea. 

Addressing reports that North Korea is sending troops to Ukraine in support of Russia, Miller said the U.S. is concerned. 

He said if that turned out to be true, it would mark a significant step in the relationship between the two countries and would also indicate a new level of desperation on Russia’s part.
