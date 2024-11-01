World Bank Report: Climate Change Threatens Devastating Consequences for 1.2 Billion People

Photo : YONHAP News

Over a billion people around the world are exposed to dangers from climate change, with those in the poorest countries facing the greatest risks.According to a report from the World Bank Group, one-point-two billion people face life-changing risks through exposure to at least one critical climate hazard, such as a heat wave, flood, hurricane or drought.World Bank Senior Managing Director Axel van Trotsenburg said challenges from climate change are the gravest for the poorest countries, noting the need to better prepare for climate shocks in terms of agriculture, water, infrastructure and social safety nets.The World Bank Group said faster development and sustainable growth can reduce climate-related losses, estimating that a ten-percent increase in gross domestic product per capita could cut the number of highly vulnerable people by about 100 million.While raising income is important, the report said countries also need to adopt a range of climate-informed policies.