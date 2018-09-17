Pres. Moon to Hold 2 Summits with N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will hold two summits during Moon's three-day stay in Pyongyang. Our Bae Joo-yon has more on the details about the upcoming summit revealed by the top office on Monday.Report: In a briefing at the press center for the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday, Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok said the president will depart for Pyongyang from Seoul Air Base at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.Im said Moon is scheduled to arrive at the North’s Pyongyang International Airport at 10 a.m. where a welcome ceremony will likely take place.After a luncheon, Moon is set to hold a summit with Kim then watch an arts performance before attending a welcome dinner.Im said the two leaders will sit down for another summit on Wednesday and explain the results of their meetings in a joint news conference.He said if discussions go smoothly, the summits could produce a military accord on reducing tensions and preventing armed clashes between the two Koreas.On the last day of Moon’s trip on Thursday, the president will return home in the morning following a send-off ceremony at the airport.Im said the summits will focus on three main issues: improving inter-Korean relations, promoting U.S.-North Korea dialogue for the North’s denuclearization and easing military tensions between the two Koreas.Im stressed that the two leaders will also discuss in-depth ways to fundamentally relieve the pain of families separated by the Korean War.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.