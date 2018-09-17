Pres. Moon to Hold 2 Summits with N. Korean Leader

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will hold two summits during Moon's three-day stay in Pyongyang. Our Bae Joo-yon has more on the details about the upcoming summit revealed by the top office on Monday.
Report: In a briefing at the press center for the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday, Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok said the president will depart for Pyongyang from Seoul Air Base at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Im said Moon is scheduled to arrive at the North’s Pyongyang International Airport at 10 a.m. where a welcome ceremony will likely take place.
After a luncheon, Moon is set to hold a summit with Kim then watch an arts performance before attending a welcome dinner.
Im said the two leaders will sit down for another summit on Wednesday and explain the results of their meetings in a joint news conference.
He said if discussions go smoothly, the summits could produce a military accord on reducing tensions and preventing armed clashes between the two Koreas.
On the last day of Moon’s trip on Thursday, the president will return home in the morning following a send-off ceremony at the airport.
Im said the summits will focus on three main issues: improving inter-Korean relations, promoting U.S.-North Korea dialogue for the North’s denuclearization and easing military tensions between the two Koreas.
Im stressed that the two leaders will also discuss in-depth ways to fundamentally relieve the pain of families separated by the Korean War.
Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.