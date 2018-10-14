Moon Begins State Visit to France

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Paris on Saturday for a four-day state visit that will include a summit with French leader Emmanuel Macron.Moon’s first-ever trip to France began with a meeting with South Korean residents and business representatives.On Sunday, the president will attend a special cultural event, which will feature performances by famous South Korean musicians and artists, including South Korean boy band BTS.On the third day of the trip on Monday, the president is scheduled to meet with French President Macron for summit talks and hold a joint news conference, before attending a state banquet hosted by the French president.On Tuesday, Moon will deliver a speech for the South Korea-France business leaders' summit after attending a reception at Paris City Hall.Moon will then visit Rome, Italy on Wednesday for the second leg of his Europe tour that will later take him to the Vatican, Belgium and Denmark.