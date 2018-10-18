Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday that the two Koreas will certainly establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and overcome their division. The president made the remarks during a rare special mass for Korean peace at the Basilica of St. Peter, presided over by Cardinal State Secretary Pietro Parolin.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Mass for Peace on the Korean Peninsula (Oct. 17 / Basilica of St. Peter)]On the fifth day of his tour to Europe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the "Mass for Peace on the Korean Peninsula" at the Basilica of St. Peter in Vatican City.Following the hour-long mass presided over by Cardinal State Secretary Pietro Parolin on Wednesday, Moon told the audience prayers offered there will turn into reality.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"The prayer for peace on the Korean Peninsula that resounded at St. Peter's Basilica today will echo in the hearts of the people in South Korea, North Korea and all the rest of the world who hope for peace."Citing Pope Francis' prayer before the U.S.- North Korea summit in June, Moon, a Catholic himself, also laid out his road map for establishing peace.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"As His Holiness Pope Francis's prayer before the U.S.-North Korea summit, we are paving a 'positive path that assures a future of peace for the Korean Peninsula and the whole world.'""Declaring the end of the [Korean] war and signing a peace treaty on the Korean Peninsula will resolve the last remaining Cold War regime on earth."According to the South Korean presidential office, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants to invite the pontiff to Pyongyang. Moon is expected to relay Kim's invitation to the pope during their planned meeting on Thursday.Pope Francis has expressed his support for establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula on various occasions.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"As written in the Book of Psalms, we will see 'Love and faithfulness meet together; righteousness and peace kiss each other' on the Korean Peninsula." "We will establish peace and overcome the division without fail."The South Korean president is on a tour of Europe, seeking to create a more conducive political environment for easing sanctions on North Korea and further incentivize the regime to denuclearize.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.