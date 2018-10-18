Moon Speaks of Peace Hopes at Vatican

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday that the two Koreas will certainly establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and overcome their division.The president made the remarks at a rare special mass for Korean peace at the Basilica of St. Peter, presided over by Cardinal State Secretary Pietro Parolin.At the end of the "Mass for Peace on the Korean Peninsula," Moon, who is Catholic, said that the prayers offered there will resound as echoes of hope in the hearts of the people of the two Koreas as well as the people of the whole world who desire peace.In the first such speech by a South Korean leader, Moon said that the prayers will certainly turn into reality, adding the two Koreas will achieve peace and overcome division without fail.The president is set to meet with Pope Francis at noon on Thursday to deliver an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the pope to visit Pyongyang.