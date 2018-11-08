Trump Expects to meet Kim Jong-un Early Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he expects to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "sometime early next year."Trump's remarks came hours after the U.S. announced the postponement of Thursday's scheduled meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his North Korean counterpart in New York.During a news conference on Tuesday's midterm elections at the White House, Trump said that the high-level meeting was canceled due to "trips that are being made," but it will be rescheduled.He then expressed optimism about negotiations with North Korea, saying the U.S. is very happy about how it's going with North Korea. He stressed that Washington is in no rush, and the sanctions are still on.Trump said that he would love to take the sanctions off, but North Korea has to be responsive, adding it should be a two-way street.