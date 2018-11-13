S. Korea Downplays Report on North's Missile Bases

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: A new report by U.S. researchers describes in detail a series o well-maintained North Korean missile bases in operation. Experts say the report highlights the need for a concrete and specific agreement to turn North Korean denuclearization from a wish into a reality. Kim Bum-soo has this report.Report: The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies report describes in detail 20 of what it calls “undeclared” missile bases, identifying 13 of them by name.It offers extensive detail on the Sakkanmol base, located closest to the South Korean border of all 20 bases said to be among the most actively maintained.The presidential office in Seoul is downplaying the report, saying that South Korea and the United States are both aware of the bases and have monitored them closely.Still, the CSIS report is the basis of a New York Times article accusing North Korea of deception, in the form of publicly dismantling some sites while quietly reinforcing and maintaining others.South Korean Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters that the Sakkanmol base is a short-range missile facility. He also indicated that using the term deception is inappropriate, pointing out North Korea has never promised to declare or close down any of the bases listed in the report.Analysts widely agree. Many say the Trump-Kim Singapore Summit statement established some basic principles, but there’s still no concrete agreement obligating North Korea to either declare or eliminate specific nuclear or ballistic missile facilities.The absence of such an agreement is strongly at odds with rhetoric coming from the U.S. president himself, who tweeted after the Singapore Summit that there was “no longer a nuclear threat” from North Korea.The U.S. State Department responded to the CSIS report with a statement saying “President Trump has made clear that should Chairman Kim [Jong-un] follow through on his commitments, including complete denuclearization and the elimination of ballistic missile programs, a much brighter future lies ahead for North Korea and its people.”The problem, experts say nearly unanimously, is that Kim has never signed any agreement to those commitments in the first place.They say it’s imperative to put an actual, specific agreement in place—an outcome that may be in doubt with high-level diplomacy currently stalled between the U.S. and North Korea over Pyongyang’s demand for sanctions relief.Kim Bumsoo, KBS World Radio News.